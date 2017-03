Pastor Wade Killough will return to Acton United Methodist Church as senior pastor on July 1. Killough previously served the Acton congregation from 2000 to 2004 as Associate Pastor for Evangelism and Young Families. He was at Troy United Methodist Church from 2004-2007. Killough has served as founding pastor of Rockbridge Church in Cedar Park the past 10 years. Acton Senior Pastor Chris Mesa has been appointed to serve Arborlawn United Methodist Church in Fort Worth beginning July 1.