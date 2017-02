Knights of Columbus St. Frances Cabrini Council #9748 will be holding fish fry dinners benefiting local charities starting this Friday (March 3) and running every Friday through April 7. The dinners will be held at the church (2301 Acton Highway) from 5 to 7 p.m. and will include cold slaw, hush puppies and a choice of baked potato or fries. Cost is $10 for adults, $8 for those 12 and younger.