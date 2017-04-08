The First National Bank of Granbury donated $25,000 this week to permanently endow a scholarship for students at Tarleton State University, and added another $1,250 to award the first scholarship this year.

Presenting the donation to Tarleton President F. Dominic Dottavio was John Henry Luton, chairman of the board of directors for the bank. “We are delighted and grateful for this wonderful support from the First National Bank of Granbury board of directors, which will have an impact on future generations of Tarleton students from Hood and surrounding counties,” said Dottavio