Firefighters battled a wind-whipped brush and tree fire into the night near Paluxy in southwestern Hood County.

“We’ll be here most of the night, if not all of the night,” Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson said late Thursday.

High winds rekindled a controlled burn from the previous day on Wild Cat Knob Road, off Paluxy Highway, Wilson said. The fire spread to nearby woods, making it difficult to fight.

The county sent a Code Red alert early Thursday evening, meaning that nearby residents should be prepared for possible evacuations. No evacuations were necessary as of late Thursday.

The fire drew about 75 fire personnel, 15 brush trucks and seven tankers. The Texas Forest Service provided two bulldozers, and private individuals provided another two.

Fire danger continues Friday with more high wind and low humidity.