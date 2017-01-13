Despite the loss of her best friend, one young woman displaced by Sunday’s apartment fire is beginning to put her life back together, thanks to the generosity of her community.

Mackenzie Boles lost everything inside her apartment when the building caught fire on Sunday, including her 1-year-old golden retriever Sawyer. A two-story Towne Lake Apartments building was heavily damaged by the fire, making all 12 units unlivable. Fifteen residents including Boles were displaced.

Granbury’s Red Cross response team was able to help all of the residents with financial assistance, with the exception of one that declined help, Tanya Gill, disaster program manager for Hood and several other counties said. The team will continue to follow up with the displaced residents to connect them with local housing resources and other programs that could help them, she said. Those interested in joining the Granbury response team can attend the group’s next meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at Mi Familia restaurant.

Mission Granbury assisted one family with a child and is ready to help other victims as needed, said Chisti Durant community resource and volunteer coordinator.

The community’s generosity allowed Boles to quickly accumulate the things she needed, her father Joe Boles said. The instant generosity of so many touched the Boles family.

“It makes you proud to live in Granbury,” Joe said.