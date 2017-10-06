Fire stations focus on community activities this weekend

Fire fighters will be busy this weekend, spreading knowledge about fire prevention, healthy living and community spirit.

The main event will be at Home Depot in Granbury from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., said Fire Marshal Ray Wilson. Firefighters from several of the county’s stations will answer questions about protecting homes and people from fires as well as other safe practices, he said.

Preventing health emergencies will be the focus of DeCordova’s event from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wilson said. Community members can stop by the fire station at 6430 Smoky Hill Ct. for blood screenings and a glimpse into EMS life.

Station 70 in Oak Trail Shores will also be holding an open house from 3 p.m. – 6 to celebrate their renovated fire station, Wilson said.