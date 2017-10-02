Fire Station 70 ready for its community reveal

The expansion of the fire station in Oak Trail Shores is complete, Fire Chief Brent Wilson said. The station will hold an open house Oct. 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. to celebrate, he said. There will be hot dogs, a short ceremony and tours of the new facility during the open house, he said.

Renovations cost about $75,000, he said. The community donated $25,000, and the station was able to raise about $20,000 more and took out a loan for the last $30,000, Wilson said. The entire station was renovated, and 1,800 square feet of space was added, Wilson said. There is more room for equipment, training and offices. The station is located at 3410 Hilltop Road in Oak Trail Shores.