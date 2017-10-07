Fire prevention still key as dry spell returns

Hood County’s fire risk has decreased after the early October rains but is steadily creeping back up, said Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson.

The average Keetch-Byram Drought Index for Hood County was down to 329 after approaching 500 in late September, Wilson said. But one thing the rain did not derail was the stead daily increase of about 10 points on the index, according to the fire marshal’s records.

Anyone planning to light a fire should call the fire marshal’s office at 817-579-3335 for current conditions and warnings, Wilson suggested.