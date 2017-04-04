Winds gusts up to 40 miles per hour could whip through Hood County Tuesday, increasing the fire risk.

The high wind speeds will increase the danger of grass fires or controlled burns spreading out of control, warned Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson.

“It is the recommendation of the Fire Marshal’s Office not to burn today due to these wind conditions,” he said.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a wind advisory for much of the north central region of Texas including Hood County. The advisory began at 8 a.m. Tuesday and should expire at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Winds from the south-southwest will increase to 20-25 miles per hour during the day with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

The winds could impact outdoor furniture, trash cans and high-profile vehicles on roadways. Boaters should be extra caution when venturing onto the water.