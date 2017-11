Automatic fire alarms began going off at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lakestone Senior Living facility on Highway 377 in Granbury, according to city of Granbury Public Information Officer Bethany Warner.

The fire started in a dryer in the main laundry, Warner said. The building’s sprinkler system limited the fire to the dryer and there was minimal damage to the laundry room, she said.

Residents were let back into the building about 15 to 20 minutes after evacuations began, she said.