Difficult terrain caused firefighters to spend 24 hours putting out a small grass fire.

The fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on a private ranch off Hayworth Highway, said Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson. By Thursday afternoon, the fire had burned only about 2 acres, Wilson said. The fire was burning the steep land and cliff along the edge of the Brazos River with heavy trees.

Local fire departments were rotating in and out and working with Forest Service crews to extinguish remaining hot spots by hand because trucks could not access the spot, he said.