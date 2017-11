Time to get ready for another election. The filing period for the March 6, 2018 primaries opens Saturday and will run through Monday, Dec. 11. Ten county positions will be on the ballot. Thus far, three current officeholders whose terms will be expiring next year have said they don’t intend to seek another term. They are County Judge Darrell Cockerham, Precinct 2 Commissioner Butch Barton and Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Berry.