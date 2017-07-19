Deputies arrested a man following a verbal dispute early Wednesday morning.

At around 3: 30 a.m. Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a disturbance at the 2500 block of River Country Lane, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

Deputies were told the argument was verbal only, but discovered Salvador Melecio Lopez. 46, was in possession of a 22 cal. rifle.

Lopez is a convicted felon and was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony with a $5,000 bond.