Get your green outfit and head to the square today for the St. Patrick’s Day parade at noon and the pub crawl from 5 to 10 p.m. Those who would like to participate in the parade should meet in the parking lot behind the Granbury Opera House. Nick Sager will be leading the procession. Later in the day, you may want to join the St. Paddy Pub Crawl on the square with four participating food and drink establishments.