On Wednesday around 2 p.m., Hood County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over Ryan Oneal Still, 34, at the intersection of Hwy. 377 and Hwy. 171 in Cresson, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. Still was intoxicated and was in possession of more than 1 gram of heroin, Rose said. He also had his 5-year-old child with him, Rose said.

Still was arrested and charged with a third-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony for endangering a child and a state felony for driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle under 15 years old.