At least one person has died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at the intersection of Temple Hall Highway and Old Granbury Road around 9 a.m. A second person was flown to a Fort Worth hospital with serious injuries. Emergency responders told dispatchers a baby in one of the vehicles appeared to be okay.

The intersection was shut down for the helicopter and the investigation. Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the crash.