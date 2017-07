Winners in the Old-Fashioned 4th of July parade include the following.

Best of Parade – Patterson/Almquist family.

Best Community – Iglesia Cristiana Vino Nuevo Church.

Best Commercial – Granbury Care Center.

Best Float – Hood County Republican Party.