Family make down payment on mobility van

Carter Ledesma, 11, got in and out of the new family van on his own countless times on Sunday, said his mother, Natalie Collier.

Before, she had to lift Carter, who uses a wheelchair because of his spina bifida, into her SUV. With help from friends, her employer, the dealership and a lot of prayer, Collier said she was able to cobble together a down payment for the mobility van, Collier said.

The GoFundMe link set up for the van is still open to help her pay off the van, she said. To donate, go online here.