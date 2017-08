TxDOT is set to begin widening Fall Creek Highway from the intersection with Cleburne Highway to the entrance of Pecan Plantation this fall, said Natalie Galindo, public information officer for TxDOT.

Starting next week, weather permitting, crews will be surveying and preparing right of ways.The actual process of widening the narrow and curvy road should get underway in the fall, she said. The project will significantly widen the shoulders, she said.