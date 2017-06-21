Work crews are in the process of transitioning from Phase 2 of the Downtown Streetscape Project to Phases 3 and 4, which are being combined in order for the project to be finished sooner. Traffic control patterns that are being put into place include Pearl Street being closed to through traffic between North Lambert Street and Brazos Street, Houston being closed to through traffic between East Bridge and East Bluff St., and Crockett Street being closed to through traffic between East Bridge Street and East Bluff Street. Access to the Hood County Courthouse parking lot will be from Bridge Street.