The library expansion is not yet ready for a formal vote by the Commissioners Court, but the project is moving in that direction. Architect Alan Magee has presented the county with a proposed design that involves adding 10,600 square feet onto the back of the library, with a second floor atop the expanded portion. According to Precinct 2 Commissioner Butch Barton, both the lower and upper floors of the expansion would include covered “reading porches” where patrons could enjoy a good book, as well as views of scenic Shanley Park.