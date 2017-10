Old military vehicles, classic cars and the Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard are among entries for the Veterans Day Parade at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. More entries are welcome and the deadline has been extended this week. Applications can be found at www.alpost278.org. Applications can be sent to Brenda Hyde, of the Historic Granbury Merchants Association, at [email protected] or call HGMA at 682-936-4550. The mailing address is HGMA, P.O. Box 2011, Granbury, Texas 76048.