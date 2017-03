The Galleries of Granbury are open until 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25 for the Last Saturday Gallery night on the square and nearby areas. Shanley House Center for the Arts, Artefactz, Dora Lee Langdon Center Art Gallery and Your Private Collection are participating. Some stores on the square will also be open until 8 p.m. You can meet the artists and enjoy hors d’oeuvres, wine and music.