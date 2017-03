Emergency workers kept busy on Saturday, working at least four accidents with one man seriously injured. A pickup driver was airlifted after a crash on Highway 377 East near Grump’s restaurant. Police said it appeared the man was in stable condition before he was flown. A motorcycle driver and his teenage female passenger were injured after a woman failed to yield right of way and pulled out from Brookshire’s parking lot, police said. Their injuries did not appear life threatening, police said.