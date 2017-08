The emergency generator was in use last night when a power outage occurred at Lake Granbury Medical Center. Everything is back to normal today, reports spokeswoman Amanda Maikranz of LGMC. “We have established comprehensive emergency plans that address multiple potential crises, and patients can be assured that their care will be delivered in a seamless fashion,” she said. A thunderstorm dumped heavy rain in parts of Granbury yesterday. In places, pea-size hail and high winds were reported.