All of Hood County is included in a grass fire danger statement issued by the National Weather Service for Tuesday.

“Temperatures will soar above normal again today with highs in the mid to upper 70s region wide,” according to a statement from the NWS Fort Worth office. “This will drop relative humidity values to 20 percent or less along and west of the i-35 corridor. South winds will increase by midday and gusts will approach or exceed 20 miles per hour this afternoon. The combination of the wind and the low humidity may allow grass fires to develop and spread this afternoon.”

Everyone is urged to use extreme care during activities with the potential to start a grass fire, said county fire marshal Ray Wilson. Large quantities of grass and other fuel especially in rural areas can catch fire quickly and spread out of control. Grass fires started by welding or controlled burns have already been a common problem so far this month, he said.

“Avoid outside burning and welding. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wildfires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office quickly,” according to the NWS statement.