An electrical problem started a structure fire northeast of Granbury Tuesday, officials said. Callers reported an outbuilding on fire in the 1100 block of M&M Ranch Court at 7:14 p.m., said Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson. The building was engulfed in flames by the time Granbury, North Hood County and DeCordova/Acton firefighters arrived on the scene, he said. The property owners were not displaced.