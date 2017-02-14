The Commissioners Court has approved the request of Elections Administrator Jenise “Crickett” Miller create a Facebook page and Twitter account to communicate with voters to remind them of important dates or to give up-to-the-minute information on Election Day, such as which Voting Centers have lines and which don’t. Miller said that many voters may not visit the county’s website to get that information, or may ignore social media that comes from county “government.” She believes that they will pay more attention to messages from the elections office.