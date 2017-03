A non-partisan Education Forum to discuss proposed state and national legislation will be held Thursday evening (March 16), sponsored by the Hood County Democratic Club. The forum will be at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room at Annex I, 1410 W. Pearl St. Panelists are: GISD Superintendent James Largent; GISD Trustee Rhonda Rezsofi; and Patty Sisco, educator, school counselor and community columnist on education matters for the Dallas Morning News.