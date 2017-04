Acton United Methodist Church will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 15 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. A worship service follows at 2:30 p.m. in the Acton UMC Youth Building. Acton Methodist is located at 3433 Fall Creek Highway. Everyone is asked to bring their own basket/bag to collect eggs. Prizes will be awarded in four categories beginning with ages 3 and under, ages 4 – 5, 6 – 7, ages 8 – 11 and a special hunt for the older kids ages 12 and up.