Early voting for the Nov. 7 General Election starts today (Monday, Oct. 23). All early voting will take place at Annex 1, 1410 W. Pearl St. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday this week. Next week, hours will be 7 to 7 on Monday and Tuesday (Oct. 30-31), then 8 to 5 through Friday.