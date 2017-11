Early voting numbers in two Granbury City Council races show likely sweeping victories for newcomers Trish Reiner and Greg Corrigan, who are challenging Place 4 incumbent Rose Myers and Place 6 incumbent Mickey Parson. Early voting and mailed ballots have Reiner with 82 percent of the vote and Myers with 18 percent. Parson, the mayor pro tem and longest serving member of the council, netted 27 percent of early voting and mailed ballots to Corrigan’s 73 percent.