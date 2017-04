Expect traffic congestion at lunchtime Friday (April 7). Granbury schools will be marking the end of the fifth six weeks by letting students out early and offering professional development for teachers and staff. Elementary and intermediate schools will let out at 11:30 a.m. Middle schools and STARS Accelerated High School will release at 1 p.m., followed by Granbury High School at 1:15 p.m. Buses will run according to the early release schedule.