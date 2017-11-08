Early morning fire destroys empty mobile home

At 3 a.m. on Oct. 31, a grass fire was reported on Green Brook Street in Oak Trail Shores, said Fire Marshal Ray Wilson.

Sheriff’s deputies were the first to arrive at the scene and reported a structure had burned to the ground, Wilson said.

“This was an older single-wide mobile home that had not been occupied for at least five years,” Wilson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no one was injured in the fire, he said.

Fire stations that responded to the call included Station 70, North Hood County and Granbury.