A small Hood County community is enjoying a more inviting park thanks to one boy’s Eagle Scout project.

Benjamin Mathews, a 14-year-old homeschooler, chose to use his Eagle Scout project to benefit a local community by building a picnic table and park benches for the Rolling Hill Shores community park. The development is located off Tin Top Highway close to the northern Hood County Line. The park is next to the development’s boat ramp and fishing dock at the end of Bedford Street.

The park periodically floods, Mathew said, allowing the equipment to rust or be washed away. So he organized local donations of materials and services along with volunteers from his Boy Scout Troop 148 to install more permanent items.

Completing this project is not the end of his Boy Scout journey, Mathews said. A scout since first grade, he plans to continue giving back to the organization, community and troop mates that have taught him so much.