An early morning traffic stop netted a drug arrest Friday. On Friday about midnight, a Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputy stopped John Eric Kilpatrick, 51 of Granbury, who was found to be in possession of 6.4 grams of meth, according to Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. Kilpatrick was arrested and charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a first degree felony with a bond of $25,000 and a class B misdemeanor for driving while license invalid.