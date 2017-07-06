Drugs and being dangerously intoxicated landed a man in jail Tuesday night, according to police. About 8:28 p.m., police officers responded to the 600 block of East Pearl Street after a report of an intoxicated person, said Sgt. Cris Brichetto.

Officers determined the man was intoxicated “to a degree that he was a danger to himself or others,” Brichetto said. The man was arrested for public intoxication, a class C misdemeanor. He was also charged with possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance penalty group three, a class A misdemeanor.