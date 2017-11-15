Drug dealer sentenced to 75 years

A Cleburne drug dealer was sentenced to 75 years in prison Tuesday. The Hood County jury convicted James Caleb Brooks, 35, of intending to manufacture or deliver almost 20 grams of methamphetamine.

Brooks was arrested on March 3, 2016, during a traffic stop, testified Granbury police officers. K9 Officer Richard Branum testified he found a wrench socket with marijuana residue inside Brooks’ pocket during a pat-down.

At the jail, a package with 19 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and small plastic bags was found in Brooks’ underwear, according to Officer Seth Richey who worked in the jail at the time.

Brooks will be eligible for parole in 15 years.