A man wanted on warrants from multiple counties was arrested with the help of Hood County deputies Monday.

At around 3:30 p.m., Hood County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit and the Texas Attorney General’s Office Crime Task Force arrested Dell Everette Burkeen II, 41, of Granbury, who was wanted by Tarrant County and the Cleburne Police Department on multiple warrants, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

Burkeen was captured after a short foot chase, resisted arrest and gave a false name to officers, he said. A search warrant was conducted on his residence and 24 grams of meth and under 2 ounces of marijuana were discovered.