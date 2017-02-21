At 1 a.m. Feb. 19, the Hood County Sheriff’s Office street crimes unit conducting a drug investigation and arrested Kelvin Lavon Brown, 26, of Fort Worth. Brown was in possession of 10 grams of meth, over 10 grams of heroin, under 2 ounces of marijuana and a 9mm pistol, according to a press release from Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

He was charged with two counts of delivery/manufacturing of a controlled substance, a first degree felony that carries a bond of $50,000. He was also charged with misdemeanors for unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana and driving while license invalid.