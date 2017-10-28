Drivers face steep bills after cars and deer collide

Hood County residents say deer racing across roads and colliding with vehicles is a predictable part of life in the county.

Texans run a 1 in 269 chance of hitting a deer in the next 12 months, according to data compiled by the State Farm insurance company. That’s a 7 percent increase over last year’s number. Other new data from the insurer reveal that nearly half of all deer-related crashes in Texas occur from October to December during the mating season.

Sheryl Mather-Oberle’s 18-year-old son became part of that statistic last Saturday night. He hit a deer on Star Hollow Road in Lipan and the car was totaled, she said. Her son is now using a rental car to get to work.

Cody Daffan co-owns Bolton Custom Auto Body in Granbury. The shop repairs about one vehicle a month after a collision with a large animal on the road, he said. The cost of repairs is usually in the thousands of dollars range, he said, depending on what replacement parts have to be ordered and how much of the car needs to be repainted.