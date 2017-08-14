Drivers die in head-on crash west of Tolar

Two drivers died in a head-on crash late Monday afternoon on Highway 377 in far western Hood County, according to the Texas Highway Patrol.

Carylane B. Bogan, 59, of DeCordova, and Robert Earl Buttrey Jr., 36, of Stephenville, were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Danny Tuggle.

There were no other passengers in the collision west of Tolar near Campbell Road.

Dub Gillum of the highway patrol said troopers were investigating the cause of the “horrific” crash. A third vehicle may have been involved, Gillum said.

Highway 377 traffic is closed, and traffic is being rerouted to Campbell Road. Gillum said 377 is expected to reopen about 10 p.m. Monday.