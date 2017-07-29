An intoxicated driver with a long trailer left a trail of damage behind him Thursday afternoon. At approximately 12:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to a hit and run, said Granbury Police Sgt. Cris Brichetto.

Officers found the truck and trailer had run into numerous objects including a vehicle while traveling on East and West Bridge Street, Brichetto said.

The 50-year-old male driver arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and duty on striking structure, fixture, or highway landscaping, he said.