DPS urges Texans to stay vigilant, report suspicious activity

In light of the attack in Las Vegas concert shooting on Oct. 1, the Texas Department of Public Safety is asking Texans to remain vigilant in their communities.

Concerned citizens who observe suspicious activity can visit www.iwatchtx.org, operated by DPS, to fill out a report or use the iWATCH app. It usually takes fewer than five minutes to complete a report that is reviewed by law enforcement analysts.

Reports can also be made to the Hood County Communications Center at 817-579-3316. If a situation requires an emergency response, call 911.

Preparations for terrorist attacks may often be seen but rarely reported, according to DPS. Examples of behaviors and activities to report include:

•Strangers asking questions about building security features and procedures.

•Briefcase, suitcase, backpack or package is left behind.

•Cars or trucks are left in no-parking zones at important buildings.

•Chemical smells or fumes that are unusual for the location.

•Taking photographs or videos of security features, such as cameras or checkpoints.

iWatch is in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.