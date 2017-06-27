State troopers are looking for information about a driver who fled from an accident on Contrary Creek on Friday. At approximately 1 p.m. Friday, a vehicle was traveling on Contrary Creek towards Indian Harbor, said Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sergeant Dub Gillum. The driver lost control and flipping the vehicle which then caught fire and burned completely.

The driver fled the scene on foot, so troopers don’t know what injuries the person may have sustained. If anyone has any information regarding the driver or vehicle, they are encouraged to contact the Texas Highway Patrol at 817-579-3337.