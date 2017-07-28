The Texas Department of Public Safety has reversed its decision to begin charging local law enforcement agencies for forensic testing, saving Hood County agencies thousands of dollars.

DPS notified agencies including the Hood County Sheriff’s Office, Hood County District Attorney’s Office and Granbury Police Department on July 20 that it intended to begin charging for lab work on Sept. 1 in order to meet state legislative budget requirements.

On Friday afternoon, DPS stated in a press release it would not charge those fees after receiving a letter from Governor Gregg Abbott and support from lawmakers.

“This decision will take a great deal of stress off the department’s administration, and investigators can get back to dealing with the facts of the case and not worry about the financial implications of spending too much money to achieve justice for the victim,” said Hood County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division supervisor Lt. Johnny Rose.

The fees were authorized by the Legislature to make up a $12 million difference in budget allocations, DPS stated. DPS had announced its crime lab would charge $75 for blood alcohol analysis to $550 for DNA cases.