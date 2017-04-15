A person has stepped forward and claimed responsibility in the hit-and-run death of a 19-year-old Granbury man.

Blythe Craig Baggett was riding a skateboard in the roadway on the old Acton Highway Thursday night and was hit by a vehicle, according to the highway patrol. A passing motorist found his body on the side of the road. No arrest has been made.

“Troopers continue to work the investigation and are following up on leads,” DPS spokesman Dub Gillum said. “At this time, no arrest has been made, but the investigation is very fluid.”