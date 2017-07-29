Five people were injured, including three North Hood County firefighters, in a four-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon on FM 51 North at the entrance to Laguna Vista. One of the firefighters was airlifted to a hospital as a precaution, but she and the other firefighters were not seriously injured, according to DPS spokesman Dub Gillum.

The woman who was turning into Laguna Vista was the only one seriously injured, Gillum said. Her vehicle was hit from behind, knocked into the other lane and hit by the oncoming brush truck, which knocked the vehicle back and hit by a third vehicle.

All went to the hospital except for the driver who caused the crash, Gillum said.