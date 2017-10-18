DPS: College girl says she was the driver in crash

The driver of the pickup carrying six fellow Tarleton State University students that ran a stop sign and crashed into another pickup on Oct. 13 admitted she was the one driving, according to the highway patrol.

Sara Rene Luce, 20, of Comanche, contacted the highway patrol three days later and said she was the driver, highway patrol Sgt. Dub Gillum said.

The highway patrol had conflicting reports who was driving before the crash near Paluxy.

Five in the pickup had said the young man transported to the hospital was the driver, and two said Luce was driving, Gillum said.

All seven received minor in possession of alcohol and drug paraphernalia citations. Luce also was cited for disregarding a stop sign.