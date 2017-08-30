Don’t miss it

Hood County firefighters traveled to south Texas this week to help local firefighters rescue people stranded in their homes. Read their first-hand account here.

 

Tolar firefighters prepare the rescue boat. About 10 Hood County Volunteer firefighters are rescuing people in Sealy near Houston as Harvey continues to add water to the soaked area. Photo by Matt Hutsell | Hood County News

Other rescue efforts are underway across the county. Find out how to join in here.

In other news:

• Thursday night lights: High school football will kick off this week. Here’s what you need to know about the Pirate season opener.

 

• A Springfield, Missouri couple is hoping someone will help them find their son’s urn, which went missing between Springfield and Granbury. Find out more here.

