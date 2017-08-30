Don’t miss it

Hood County firefighters traveled to south Texas this week to help local firefighters rescue people stranded in their homes. Read their first-hand account here.

Other rescue efforts are underway across the county. Find out how to join in here.

In other news:

• Thursday night lights: High school football will kick off this week. Here’s what you need to know about the Pirate season opener.

• A Springfield, Missouri couple is hoping someone will help them find their son’s urn, which went missing between Springfield and Granbury. Find out more here.